Norris, Joan Elaine, of Kirkwood, Missouri, peacefully passed away on Aug. 21, 2022, at Manor Grove Nursing Facility in Kirkwood at the age of 92.
She was united in marriage on Dec. 31, 1949, to George D. Norris in Fort Wayne, Indiana. George preceded her in death after 49 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Linda S. Frye (George).
Joan is survived by her sister, Dorothy Rebman, of Fort Wayne; two daughters, Nancy N. Kail and Pamela J. Hartley, both of Kirkwood; four grandchildren, Sarah M. Hartley and David D. Hartley of Kirkwood, Michael J. Frye of Dale City, Virginia, and George J. Frye IV (Katherine) of Maine; and four great-grandchildren, Breyleigh, Ashlynn, Patrick and Killian Frye.
Joan was born July 19, 1930, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of Webster A. Young and Dessie D. (Brumbaugh) Young. She and George moved to Hudson, Michigan, where Joan raised their family. After being declared legally blind at the age of 45, she enrolled at Sienna Heights College in Adrian, Michigan, and received her BA in business in June 1981 — the same graduating class as her daughter, Pam. Joan and George enjoyed retirement in the mountains of North Carolina where, despite her limited sight, she still was an avid reader, knitter, quilter and painter. She and a group of local artists founded the Hickory Nut Art Gallery in Lake Lure where her art work was displayed and sold.
Upon the death of her husband, Joan moved to Missouri in 1998 to live with her daughter, Nancy. She took advantage of all that St. Louis has to offer, enjoying the symphony, the Fox Theatre Broadway Series, Dance St. Louis, Cardinals baseball and the Rams.
Arrangements are being made by Bopp Chapel. Cremation has taken place and burial will be out of state. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Louis Society of the Blind and Visually Impaired or Stray Rescue of St. Louis.