Beck, Joan Davenport (nee Deichmann), 91, fortified on with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
She was born to the late Leo and Katherine (nee O’Brien) Deichmann. Raised in Kirkwood, Joan was a proud graduate of Nerinx Hall, class of ’49. She attended SLU, then graduated from Webster University and earned her master’s in education. Following in her mother’s footsteps, Joan was a teacher in Kirkwood schools for 27 years, both educating generations of Kirkwoodians.
Joan loved reading, walking, gardening and swimming at Treecourt, and particularly the company of family, friends and her pets.
Wife of the late Andrew Beck; former wife of the late John “Jack” T. Davenport Jr.; loving mother of Kathy Davenport (Judy Anderman), Debby Davenport (Stephen Berry) and Michael (Jane) Davenport; cherished grandmother of Matt Berry, Greg (Jamie) Davenport and Adam Davenport; dear great grandmother to Braylen, Greyson, and Riley Rose Davenport; sister of the late Leo and John Deichmann; good friend to many.
The family would like to thank Aberdeen Heights, The Glen, Martha’s Hands and Accent Care for their loving and excellent care of their mom.
Memorial service on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, 10 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. Interment private. Memorial donations preferred to the Humane Society, Shriners Hospital or Doctors Without Borders. www.boppchapel.com