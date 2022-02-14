The 2022 Jim Slama Memorial Trivia Night will be Saturday, Feb. 19, at Seven Holy Founders Parish Hall, 6741 Rock Hill Road.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m., with trivia beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 per person (eight to 10 people per table). Participants can bring their own food and drinks. Soda and water will be provided.
The evening will include a silent auction, raffle items and a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds from the event benefit St. John Paul II parish and the James J. Slama Scholarship Foundation, which provides scholarships to parish and/or Holy Cross students attending Catholic high school.
For more information or to register, call Karen Stolarski at 314-650-1931 or email her at karenstolarski@charter.net. Checks can be made out to St. John Paul II.