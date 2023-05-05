The 22nd annual Jim Schoemehl Run to fight against ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) will take place on Saturday, May 6. The 5K and 10K runs will start from Webster Groves High School, 100 Selma Ave. Both races begin at 7:30 a.m.
There is also an option to participate virtually. Virtual participants must submit their run time before 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, via the race website, jims5k.org.
Registration for the 10K Run/Walk is $35 for adults, and $20 for ages 18 and under. Registration for the 5K Run/Walk is $30 for adults and $20 for ages 18 and under. The virtual run for both distances is $20.
Ninety percent of the proceeds and donations will go to this year’s local beneficiary, Djenad Novalic and his family. The remaining 10% will benefit the St. Louis regional chapter of the ALS Association.
The Jim Schoemehl Run is hosted and conducted entirely by Webster Groves High School students to raise awareness and funds in support of local families affected by ALS, as well as larger groups whose purpose is to help families in need. The event has raised more than $300,000 since its inception in 2001.
The run was created by a Webster Groves High School student when a teacher’s husband, Jim Schoemehl, was diagnosed with ALS. Although Schoemehl lost his battle with ALS in 2003, his legacy lives on in the annual run. For more information or to register, visit jims5k.org.