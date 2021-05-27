Bennett, Jim, a lifelong St. Louisan, and a 60-year resident of Webster Groves, died at his home on May 21, 2021. He was predeceased by his wife, Joy, and his brother, Bob. He is survived by his four children: John (Debra) of Portland, Oregon; and Beth, Holly, and Jeff, all of St. Louis.
Jim was a graduate of Rose Fanning Grade School; Roosevelt High School (Class of 1944); St Louis University (Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology); and Washington University in St. Louis. He was stationed in the Pacific Theatre during WWII as a sergeant in the U.S. Army. After his service and college, he had a 40-year career with McDonnell-Douglas as a design analyst in the fighter plane division and on Project Gemini.
Upon retirement, Jim served as a volunteer at Roosevelt High School, St. Louis University, First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, and innumerable others.
Jim continued to enjoy his lifelong interest in building and flying model airplanes, and was recently inducted into the National Free Flight Society Hall of Fame. He also served for many years as a contest director for the Academy of Model Aeronautics. He participated in track and field events as part of the Senior Olympics, and made regular visits to the Webster Groves YMCA’s gymnasium until it closed in 2015.
Jim fittingly passed away on the anniversaries of Charles Lindbergh’s (1927) and Amelia Earhardt’s (1932) Transatlantic flights. The family would like to thank the hospice staff at St. Luke’s Hospital for their invaluable help.
A memorial service is planned for Tuesday, June 29, at 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, 10 W. Lockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to City Scholars, a fund Jim and Joy created in 1999 at St. Louis University for students graduating from a public or private school in the City of St. Louis, wishing to study at Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology. The donation portal is giving.slu.edu/bennett.