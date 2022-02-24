Lueking, Jill, of Kirkwood, Missouri, was born Sept. 14, 1948, in New Albany, Indiana, to Jack Orin and Audrey Jeanne (nee; Salyards) Park, and peacefully passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the age of 73 years.
She was preceded in death by, her parents, Jack and Jeanne Park; her sister-in-law, Jane Schneider (nee Lueking); and nephew, Chase Brumm (son of Jane).
She is survived by her dear husband of 47 years, Lew; children Heidi and Nick; brother, Jack Park; sister, Joan Park; sister-in-law, Karen Parsons (Chuck); brother-in-law, Fred Schneider; nieces, Krista, Karlyn, Katey, Georgia, and Amy; and step-nephew, Brett; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Jill graduated from New Albany High School in 1966, earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at the University of Evansville, and a master’s degree at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
In 1970, Jill moved to St. Louis, Missouri, and lived at Spanish Trace Apartments in Maryland Heights. It was there that she met her husband, Lew Lueking, and married in 1975. They then moved to Kirkwood, Missouri, where they have resided for 46 years, raising their two children who attended Kirkwood schools.
She taught first grade for eight years at Long School in the Lindbergh School District. She then left teaching to raise a family but returned to complete her career at Crestwood Elementary School. She was known for her work ethic as an educator, as well as her dedication, caring, and empathy for her students and their families. Her smile and laughter were ever present. She served on many committees and teams, always striving to do her best.
With Jill’s love for the outdoors, she spent countless hours tending to her gardens and maintaining numerous birdfeeders. She and her husband Lew were frequent visitors to Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center, Simpson Lake Park, the Saint Louis Zoo, Shaw Nature Reserve, and the Missouri Botanical Garden, of which she was a long-time member. Canoeing on local Steelville, Missouri, rivers was a favorite activity of Jill and her family.
She was an avid bridge player, had been president of the Kirkwood Women’s Tennis Association, delighted in making recipes from scratch, and loved decorating her home with Early American antiques.
Of all her accomplishments, it was her family in which she took the most pride. She was a dedicated, nurturing mother, and a devoted wife. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 22, from 2-5 p.m. at Kirkwood Park in the Campbell Pavilion (located on Amphitheatre Drive off the West Adams and Playground Drive park entrance). Memorial gifts can be made in her honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, The Missouri Botanical Garden or a cancer research organization of your choice.
Family and friends can share stories, photos, and condolences online at Chapel Hill Mortuary — www.stlfuneral.com — and follow details of this event at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.