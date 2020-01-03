A Valvoline Instant Oil Change will soon replace the former Jiffy Lube at the corner of Newport Avenue and Laclede Station Road.
The Webster Groves City Council recently granted Valvoline Instant Oil Change a permit to operate out of the existing building at 501 N. Laclede Station Road. Jiffy Lube had operated there from 1995 until its recent closure.
The building, which has three bays, will be used for minor vehicle maintenance such as oil changes and lubrications, fluid replacement, tire rotations and state inspections, according to Director of Planning and Development Mara Perry.
The city reports that the property’s commercial zoning dates back to 1923, and the site’s use as an auto-related facility dates back to the 1950s.
The building was constructed in 1988 for the Grease Monkey Lubrication and Oil Service Center. It became a Jiffy Lube in January of 1995.
Valvoline Instant Oil Change is expected to operate: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.