Chris Phillips, founder of The Diamond Bar, is a lifelong expert and master craftsman of custom-designed jewelry. With almost two decades of experience handcrafting custom jewelry and an alumnus of the Gemological Institute of America, Phillips is the go-to expert for something different than the traditional jewelry dealer.
The Diamond Bar, which opened at 13360 Clayton Road in Town and Country in May 2019, is St. Louis’ first luxury jewelry shop with not only a full bar of diamonds, but also a fully stocked beverage bar.
In addition to creating custom jewelry, The Diamond Bar offers ring sizing and repair, stone re-setting, chain repair, estate jewelry restoration, expert watch repairs and more. For quick fixes, customers can enjoy a drink while they wait.
“It’s been so amazing to show the people of
St. Louis how much fun and enjoyable jewelry shopping can be,” Phillips said.
Phillips has created a store focused around education, where clients can ask questions and never feel rushed or pressured — a place where they can sit down, have a drink, and collaborate on all their available options.
The Diamond Bar features a unique showroom space with 15-foot rustic wood ceilings and a beautiful patio overlooking a brand new park.
“The Diamond Bar offers a place where people can browse in a relaxed atmosphere and truly be informed about their purchases,” Phillips said.
The store’s “bartenders” are jewelry professionals who can guide customers to their favorite beverages, answer questions and help guide their jewelry shopping journey.
13360 Clayton Road • Town & Country • 314-548-5100