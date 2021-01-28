Campbell, Jessica Marie, age 38, passed away at home in Portland, Oregon, on Dec. 29, 2020. She is survived by her son Oliver, 11, husband Daniel, and mother Heyden.
Jessica was born on Oct. 30, 1982, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Heyden Hucke and Jim Campbell. She was raised in St. Louis and is a 2001 graduate of Webster Groves High School. In 2003, she obtained an AA in liberal arts from Santa Monica College, and in 2005, a BA in cultural anthropology and religious studies from the University of California, Berkeley.
She married Daniel Papkin in 2009, and in 2010 they welcomed their son Oliver. She then went on to complete a master of acupuncture and doctor of naturopathic medicine at the National College of Natural Medicine in Portland (now the National University of Natural Medicine), graduating in 2016. At the time of her death, she was a naturopathic physician in private practice in Vancouver, Washington.
Jessica was recognized at a young age for her talents as a thespian. She went on to enjoy acting in amateur and professional film, stage and television productions. More important to her than any other accomplishment, however, was her role as Mom to her beloved son Oliver.
Her family is eternally grateful for the immense outpouring of love and support in the weeks since her death, for it serves as a reminder that this time, difficult though it may be, is not defined by tragedy and loss.
Rather than being marred by sadness, this path to goodbye is painted by loyalty and friendship, love and gratitude.
A memorial celebration will be held in Jessica’s honor on Jan. 29, at 5 p.m. at Llywelyn’s Pub in St. Charles, Missouri.