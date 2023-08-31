Jersey Mike’s Subs opened at 1230 S. Kirkwood Road in Kirkwood on Aug. 30.
Guests can place orders in the store or for pickup through the website or the Jersey Mike’s app. Curbside pickup is also available for orders placed through the app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners.
The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. Contact the Kirkwood location at 314-287-5007.
