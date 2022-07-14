Pfitzinger, Jerry Paul, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022, after a long, hard-fought battle with prostate cancer at the age of 81.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Claudia (nee Wipke); his son, Scott (Diane) Pfitzinger; his daughter, Laura (Mark) Rasch; his grandchildren, Marissa and Sydney Rasch, Rachel (Conner) Spuhl, and Collin Pfitzinger; and his great-grandchildren, Hagen and Josie Spuhl.
Jerry was an avid lover of motorcycles and custom cars. He has owned and operated (with his son, Scott) Webster Groves Auto Repair for 40 years. He will be missed tremendously by his family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Bopp Chapel on Friday, July 15, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Memorial Service will be held at Bopp Chapel on Saturday, July 16, at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Evelyn’s House would be appreciated. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.