THE PLOT:
Based on a true story about a Michigan couple, Jerry and Marge Selbee (Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening) discover a flaw in a lottery game and win more than $26 million over a nine-year period. They use the money to help revive their small town.
LYNN'S TAKE:
Genial humor and a good cast enrich “Jerry and Marge Go Large,” the remarkable true tale of how a retiree used his math skills to beat the odds — and improve the lives of his family, friends, and neighbors.
Through warm and relatable characters, screenwriter Brad Copeland, who worked on the sitcoms “Arrested Development” and “My Name Is Earl,” sets up a Mayberry-like milieu to portray the ordinary citizens of Evart, population 1,900, in northwest Michigan.
Director David Franzel shows a cozy, comforting community where everyone knows your name. But like many small towns after economic downturns, it has seen better days. Through a savvy twist of fate, Jerry rescues the town with the help of his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Marge.
There is no con here — the game of chance was legitimate, and no one went to jail, as state investigators did not find any evidence of corruption. It’s all detailed in a “60 Minutes” report and multiple articles.
But the game’s success ended after a Boston Globe investigation exposed the windfall in 2011. They found out about Selbees’ G.S. Investment Strategies and a group of math majors at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) running a syndicate.
Harvard students are used in the movie, no doubt as a symbol of prestige and affluence, with Uly Schlesinger portraying the snotty, selfish, condescending Tyler trying to force the Selbees out of the game.
The couple had started playing Winfall in Michigan in 2003, but after its shutdown, discovered Cash Winfall in Massachusetts, and played it several times a year, from 2005 to 2011, driving hundreds of miles to capitalize on the game’s “Rolldown” — it only was profitable if lots of money was involved — therefore, getting others in on the act was a good idea.
And, it is noted, the lottery system profited from the influx of cash, so it was one of those win-win situations that seemed too good to be true. But an ordinary “Joe Schmoe” figured it out.
Stellar in change-of-pace roles, Emmy and Tony winner Bryan Cranston and fellow Oscar nominee Annette Bening are high school sweethearts who rediscover their spark through this adventure.
While being a math whiz, Cranston’s straight-arrow character is rather awkward socially, but learns to relax and connect to people through his gift. Both Cranston and Bening imbue their characters with much heart.
And the town’s characters are a roster of seasoned pros who endear like familiar sitcom characters. Rainn Wilson, beloved as Dwight in “The Office,” is the goofy convenience store manager with marital issues played for laughs, and Larry Wilmore, late of “The Nightly Show,” uses his dry delivery as a widower accountant and longtime fixture in the town.
Family is played by always good-to-see Michael McKean and stage veteran Ann Harada while recognizable supporting actors Jake McDorman and Anna Camp are the Selbees’ adult children.
In the film, Cranston shrewdly plays a line manager at the Kellogg plant who reluctantly retires, and is one of those guys who doesn’t take to leisure activities. In real life, the Selbees ran a local convenience store on Main Street until they retired at ages 62 and 63. They raised six kids, not just two.
The filmmakers inject a folksy “aw-shucks” quality that never disrespects the town players. It’s all rather sweet, which adds to the entertaining film’s appeal. What’s not to love about a good guy winning in life?