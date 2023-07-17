For decades, artist Jerry C. Williams has been painting and sculpting pottery inspired by his beliefs and experiences.
Since 2017, he has been a resident artist at Green Door Art Gallery in Webster Groves. In 2018, he won Best in Show at Art Saint Louis and the Award of Excellence at Soulard Art Gallery.
Williams creates his paintings with his own method he calls “natural flow manipulation,” in which he utilizes elements of nature such as wind and water on either flat or standing canvasses.
“I let the paint flow down the canvas, then I get an air compressor and I’ll move the air on the canvas until I get something I like,” Williams explained. “I use air, and I move the paint around how I want it to be without touching the surface.”
Williams considers clay another canvas for painting, not only coloring the body of his pottery, but also engraving a design on the underside.
“I’m just basically making a canvas for me to paint. It’s different when you do it with clay, because you’re really not sure what’s going to happen when it gets to 2,000 degrees,” he said.
Green Door Art Gallery owner Mary Martin met Williams after she purchased the gallery. She admired his work and continued to keep him on as a resident artist.
“It’s just such beautiful pottery. What I love so much about it is that each piece has that signature on the bottom,” Martin said.
The carved emblem on the bottom of Williams’ pottery pieces — inspired by Indigenous culture and spirituality — feature rows of teepees, a sun, moon and a spirit line.
“The Navajo always put a spirit line in their rugs,” Williams said. “It’s to let the ancestors come in and out of the art, so if your ancestors are around you, they may have a place to stay while they’re there.”
Though a lifelong poet, Williams’ formal painting experiences started in the 1980s when he was working as a painter for street signs and murals. During this time, he was raising his three children and painting was a way to put food on the table.
By the early 1990s, Williams was increasingly painting as a hobby. His artwork is influenced by breaking away from the restrictions and rules of other styles of painting, as he focuses instead on painting feeling and emotion.
“One day, I heard a voice say, ‘Just put some paint on it,’ because I was trying to figure out what to paint,” he said. “So I squirted the whole canvas down with water and threw some paint at it. I went and got air compressors, and started blowing it around with a blow dryer. I started realizing that colors don’t have to be anything except for colors. You don’t have to paint anything.”
In expressing his emotions through painting, Williams said he was engaging in art therapy without knowing it. It was only after his cousin, who was an art therapist, told him what he was doing that he realized he had been painting his past trauma.
Williams dedicates all of his art to his younger brother, John Carl Williams, who died in an accident in childhood. Williams said he carried around this trauma for years before finding healing through art.
“Once I started pulling that out of me, I started realizing that art is for more than what I thought it was,” he said. “It’s not just something to look at. It can take you someplace. It takes you back somewhere or makes you feel something.”
In 2003 at the age of 45, Williams enrolled at Jefferson College and took a pottery workshop. Since then, he has returned to the class each semester, helping others process their trauma through art.
“That was probably the best thing I ever did,” he said. “Twenty years I’ve been in that pottery class, and now I get to meet kids. A lot of times they’ve had a hard life and they have trauma. I just have to listen to them and teach them how they can pull that trauma out.
“Not that it ever goes away, but you can put it on something, put it off to the side and it’s over there now,” he added.
Williams is supported in his artistic ambitions by his wife, Lea Nall-Williams.
“Jerry and I, we say that we are two messed up people that are just trying to make the world better by one kind act at a time,” said Nall-Williams. “One kind act at a time sometimes boils down to a piece of pottery.”