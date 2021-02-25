Lamprecht, Jerri Dee (nee Wilcox), passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. She was the dear mother of Jonathon (Astrid) Lamprecht, Susan (Harry) Gore, Laura Walters and the late James Lamprecht; dear grandmother; great-grandmother; and step-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert; parents James and Alma Wilcox; and sisters Susie Lindon and Judith Addington.
Jerri graduated in the Kirkwood High School Class of 1952. She formed lifelong friendships with a group of ladies that now refer to themselves as Llamas (Lovely Ladies after Menopause). She earned a bachelor’s in education at Southeast Missouri State College. She was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. At SEMO, she met the love of her life, Robert V. Lamprecht.
She taught at Nipher Middle School. As her children grew older, she substitute-taught for the Kirkwood School District. She also taught American Red Cross lifesaving classes. Her final teaching job was as a physical education instructor at Wilson School. She motivated most of her students to earn the Presidential Physical Fitness award. One year, she invited the entire school to run in the Glendale Firehouse Run for extra credit, with breakfast afterwards at her house.
Her own athletic events included local road races and triathlons. Later, she medaled in every event she participated in for Senior Olympics. She remained an avid sports enthusiast through the power of watching any sports she could on TV.
Jerri enjoyed visiting National Parks, Canada, England and Ireland.
Jerri had absolute faith in Christ, her Savior. Her final church home was Church of the Resurrection. Services will be held Feb. 26, 2021, at Bopp Chapel. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.