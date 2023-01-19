Adams, Jerome “Jerry” Edward, went home to Jesus surrounded by family on Jan. 14, 2023, after decline caused by stroke and ongoing challenges with Parkinson’s.
He was the beloved husband of Peggy Ellen (Hamann) Adams; dear father of Stephanie Harris (Bob Lawrence), Suzanne Ilene (deceased), and Eric Adams (Ann); dear grandfather of Bailey (Joshua) Shore and Eric (Courtney) Harris and Jack, Grace and Luke Adams; great-grandfather of Matthew, Benjamin and Gabriella Shore and Maverick and MacKenzie Harris; dear son of Helen Viola (Anderson) Adams (deceased) and George Edward Adams (deceased); and dear brother of Patsy (Adams) Rubaum.
A celebration of life service will take place on Jan. 28, with visitation 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Kirkwood United Methodist Church. Service following at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.