Unless members of the Kirkwood School District Board of Education say otherwise, and they won’t, former NFL player Jeremy Maclin will be the high school’s head football coach come fall.
Following a 10-year career in the NFL, Maclin returned to his Pioneer roots serving as both a wide receiver coach and offensive coordinator/quarterback coach for Kirkwood High School’s football team during the past two seasons.
Maclin, a 2006 Kirkwood High School graduate, will succeed Coach Farrell Shelton, who announced his retirement at the end of the 2020 football season after six successful seasons as head coach.
Kirkwood High School Athletic Director Corey Nesslage will recommend his choice of Maclin as the Pioneers’ next head coach to the Kirkwood School Board District Board of Education at its next meeting on Feb. 22.
While at Kirkwood High School, Maclin dominated in multiple sports, propelling him to an All-American career at the University of Missouri. Maclin was named a member of the Kirkwood High School All-Century Football Team in 2007, and inducted into the Kirkwood Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. He was also inducted into the Missouri Tigers Athletics Hall of Fame and was a two-time All-American.
Maclin bypassed his final two years at Mizzou to enter the National Football League draft, where he was a 2009 first-round draft choice of the Philadelphia Eagles. He competed in the NFL for 10 seasons, playing for the Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
Maclin, 32, said he’s looking forward to continuing his coaching career at Kirkwood High School.
“I am deeply honored to be recommended as the next head football coach at Kirkwood High School,” Maclin said in a statement. “It is a privilege to return to my alma mater and have an opportunity to share my experiences and perspectives with current and future students at Kirkwood.”
Maclin also said he’s been blessed to have had mentors and coaches who have had a lasting impact on his life.
“I am grateful for this chance to play such a role in the lives of today’s youth to help fulfill their dreams on and off the field,” he added.
Kirkwood High Athletic Director Nesslage said he and everyone else in the athletic department are excited about Maclin leading the Pioneers.
“The athletic program at Kirkwood High School comes with a rich tradition and the football program has been a part of that tradition for many, many years,” Nesslage said. “Coach Maclin has lived and walked the footsteps of that tradition and we, as a community, are very excited to see how Coach Maclin can add to those traditions.”
Maclin, a speedy wide receiver, caught 514 receptions for 6,835 yards and 49 touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. In four playoff games, two each with the Eagles and the Chiefs, Maclin recorded 17 receptions for 299 yards and one touchdown.
Maclin sustained numerous injuries at both the college and professional levels. He overcame two knee injuries and a groin injury during his college and pro career, but in the end it was his hamstring that wouldn’t respond.
After an injury-plagued 2017 season, the Ravens released Maclin in 2018. His hamstring forced him to sit out the entire 2018 season. After surgery and consultations from doctors, Maclin decided it was time to move on from professional football. He announced his retirement from the NFL in March 2019.
Wanting to remain in football in some capacity, Maclin joined the Pioneers as an assistant football coach in 2019. Through his foundation, he has hosted football camps and donated school supplies to children for several years.
“I still love the game,” Maclin said. “That’s why I’m out here coaching. It still has a special place in my heart. More than anything, it’s about giving back — sharing my knowledge, whether it’s high school students or college.”
Nesslage also thanked Shelton for his six years of leadership at Kirkwood High School, and specifically, his time as head coach of the football program.
“Coach Shelton led the football program to the school’s second state championship in 2016, while also never losing to Webster Groves in the annual Turkey Day Game,” he said.