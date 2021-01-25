Local art leader and educator Jenny Donaldson became the new executive director of Webster Arts.
“The board is delighted that Jenny is joining us at this challenging time,” said Webster Arts Board President Jahna Kahrhoff. “We’re planning to resume the annual art fair after its cancellation last June because of the pandemic. Her experience and creativity will be invaluable as we rebuild the fair and enlarge our other year-round programming.”
Donaldson’s experience includes: executive director of Art Unleashed, an art education program for children and adults; art-wine walk coordinator for Taste of St. Louis; exhibition coordinator for Chesterfield Arts; and art teacher for the Wentzville, Fort Zumwalt and Festus school districts. She has also taught classes at Chesterfield Arts, Laumeier Sculpture Park and the O’Fallon Cultural Arts Center.
“I’m very enthusiastic about joining Webster Arts and working in a community with a long history of appreciation and support for the arts,” said Donaldson. “Webster Groves is proud to call itself the ‘City of the Arts’ and this organization ensures that the arts are accessible and enriching for residents of all ages.”
Webster Arts was founded in 2002 as a non-profit group to sponsor the annual art fair. Since then, Webster Arts programs have expanded to include Paint Webster, the annual plein air competition; year-round gallery shows; and children’s programs in partnership with Webster-Rock Hill Ministries.
Donaldson is replacing Jeane Vogel, who is retiring. During Vogel’s seven-year tenure as executive director, the number of exhibits expanded, artist participation grew and Webster Arts acquired gallery space at Eden Theological Seminary.