Ray, Jennifer Rose Chinnici, July 21, 1975 - March 24, 2021.
Jennifer Rose Chinnici Ray passed away suddenly March 24, 2021. Jen was born July 21, 1975 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Roger and Debbie Chinnici of Rock Hill, Missouri. She is survived by her parents and brothers, Andrew Chinnici and Oren Hopkins of Seattle, Washington, and David Chinnici of Columbia, Missouri.
Jen married James Ray in 2004. He preceded her in death Dec. 31, 2020. They resided in Bellflower, Missouri.
Jen was the cherished mother of Halla Chinnici of Rock Hill; Brayden Rajchart of Bellflower; Dustin Rajchart of High Hill, Missouri; Eric Magee of Ohio; and Layci Ray of Bellflower. She was the loving stepmother to Brandy Percy of Bellflower and Tristen and Austin Ray of Desoto, Missouri; and the proud grandmother of Jace, Max, Aria, and Ava Percy, Bently Ray, and Silas Rajchart.
Jennifer’s huge smile and giving spirit will be sorely missed by family and countless friends. She spoke from her heart with honesty and compassion. Bubbly, funny, upbeat ... yes! That was Jennifer! She lifted friends and family when they were down and rejoiced with them in good times. She was a shining light in this dark world.