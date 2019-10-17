MacKenzie, Jennifer. Jennifer died in the arms of her family — Bruce, her husband of 49 years, her son Josh (Jera) and daughter Clare the morning of Oct. 1. She was beloved and a most loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and is survived also by two grandsons, Nathan (Calgary, Alberta) and Jamie (Collingswood, New Jersey) and her sister Ann Fisher-Wirth (Oxford) and brother in law, Peter Wirth.
Jennifer was born in Germany after WW II to John and Irma (Randall) Welpton; and as her father was stationed around the world in the army, she moved, to Pennsylvania, and then to Japan. The family finally settled in Berkeley, California, where Jennifer went to high school and studied the violin. She studied literature and religion at Principia College and literature and language, especially Old and Middle English, at Purdue University.
In addition to raising a family, Jennifer taught English at several colleges in the St. Louis area, notably at UMSL, where she retired as a teaching professor in 2014.
In addition to teaching, Jennifer was a world traveler and loved settling into a quaint village for a week as much as a big city. She loved learning languages and making reservations over the phone in foreign languages! In the last couple of years, Jennifer enjoyed rambling trips to England and the Balkans.
She was a voracious reader and a sensitive and exacting poet. She loved the world, good conversation, plays, art, music, food well prepared and always good wine. Most of all, she loved her family and friends. Jennifer’s memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. at Eliot Unitarian Chapel in Kirkwood, Missouri, where she was an active member for 40 years.