True, Jennifer Lynn, was born Dec. 21, 1946, daughter to Leonidas Wayne Best and Pauline Pearl Best (Ockerhausen). She was the niece of Bob and Evelyn Ockerhausen, Joe and Xenia Ockerhausen, and Eunice and Lloyd VanCamp; sister to Howard Best and John Best; and mother to her beloved son, Michael True. She died from complications of lung cancer.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother to Lauren, Ella and Hayden, and aunt to Anna. She had a deep love for family, her church, many friends, and animals of all kinds. Her cat, Molly, gave great comfort in her final weeks. She always loved going to lunch with friends and family.
She passed into God’s care on Oct. 27, 2021. She will be missed and remembered by all who knew her. Rest in peace, Lynn.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the ASPCA.
A private memorial service will be held at Greentree Community Church.