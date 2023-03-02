Smith, Jennifer Lynette, 53, of Kirkwood, Missouri, peacefully passed from this life into eternity surrounded by loved ones on the night of Feb. 26 after a short and difficult battle with cancer.
Jennifer was born on Sept. 1, 1969, to Rev. Dr. R. Paul and Mrs. Daleva Metcalf in Warrensburg, Missouri. After graduating from Rolla High School in 1987, she earned a degree in Music Education from Midwestern State University.
In eighth grade, Jennifer met Marcus in Rolla, Missouri, where their junior high sweetheart love story began. They were married June 22, 1991, in St. Charles, Missouri. Marcus’ Air Force career took them to Texas, Illinois, Japan, and Washington before settling in Kirkwood. During this time, Jennifer and Marcus had two children, Saylor (22) and Hannon (17).
While in Japan, she taught piano and English as a second language. After returning to the States, Jennifer earned multiple security licenses and later worked for several St. Louis area financial firms.
Jennifer was a beloved wife and a devoted mother to Saylor and Hannon, supporting them in their many activities. She had a unique and special bond with Sandy, Marcus’ mother. She loved her pets, enjoyed family game nights, reading, and playing the piano. An active member of Kirkwood United Methodist Church, she was involved in Bel Canto Women’s Ensemble, Chancel, Cherub, and Handbell Choirs. Jennifer loved to travel with Marcus and try new dining experiences.
Jennifer was predeceased by her parents, Rev. Paul and Mrs. Daleva Metcalf. She is survived by husband Marcus; daughter Saylor; son Hannon; siblings Dale (Candy) Metcalf, Melody (Dennis) Buhl, and Lisa (David) Hauck; and 10 nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at Kirkwood United Methodist Church (KUMC) on March 2 at 12:30 p.m. with visitation at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the KUMC Music Program and PSC (Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis) research through the Walter Payton Liver Center Hospital Fund — hospital.uillinois.edu/about-ui-health/giving.
Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.