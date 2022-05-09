Jenn Diaz started off in marketing and advertising in St. Louis and Chicago. When she was looking for a home for her family, she purchased one through The Joel Svoboda Team at Circa Properties. That started a conversation about real estate, and Diaz realized it might just be the perfect fit for her second career. In 2013, she joined The Joel Svoboda Team as a buyer specialist to manage the market’s exploding growth and many leads.
In the nine years since, Diaz has evolved as a top team agent, working closely with both buyers and sellers. Today, The Joel Svoboda Team is the number one real estate team in Webster Groves and in the top 5 real estate teams in the St. Louis Central Corridor.
In today’s rapidly-changing market, Diaz knows how important it remains to stay on top of the latest technologies.
“Since I started in 2013, the real estate market has certainly evolved. How we feature a home online has become essential to properly market homes,” said Diaz. “Our goal is to have our client’s homes shine on all these new platforms. Our team provides unique 3D virtual tours of all our listings and top notch online marketing and personalized websites.”
Diaz notes that her team has never seen a real estate market moving as quickly as the present environment. The fast-paced market has forced The Joel Svoboda Team to be creative and innovative on the buyer side and emphasized the importance of having an experienced realtor to sell homes.
All five members of The Joel Svoboda Team live in Webster Groves and have children in the school district.
Thanks to their clients, the Joel Svoboda Team is nearing its 1000th home sale in the St. Louis area since the inception of the team.
“People move for many reasons,” said Diaz. “Whether it’s a time filled with joy or a bittersweet transition, I am rewarded and humbled to be trusted to help my clients.”
