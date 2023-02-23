Schmid, Jeffrey, Feb. 8, 2023. Jeffrey Schmid, 74, husband of Judy Koepke, former resident of Webster Groves, died Feb. 8, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Jeff served on the Webster Groves Historic Preservation Commission and was a president of the Northeast Webster Community Improvement Association.
Jeff worked 53 years as a professional railroader, but his greatest fulfillment was his sideline work of helping rebuild the Frisco 1522 steam locomotive and then serving as one of its engineers as the 1522 pulled hundreds of excursion passengers hundreds of miles over mainline railroad tracks during the 15 years permitted by the Federal Railroad Administration.
Jeff started on the Frisco Railroad track gang in 1969, did his Uncle Sam time in the railroad reserves, went into engine service in 1973 and ran trains as locomotive engineer for 15 years between St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri. Then he was recruited into railroad management.
Jeff worked passionately in railroad safety education. He was part of a team that wrote instruction education for police for investigating railroad crossing accidents. He was part of another team that negotiated with landowners to close down 5,000 hazardous railroad crossings. After retiring to Nebraska, Jeff worked with Nebraska Operation Lifesaver railroad safety education organization.
One of Jeff’s favorite many part-time work assignments was as Operations Manager for the BNSF Railway’s annual Employee Appreciation Special train that went around to the railroad’s terminals giving free thank-you rides to employees and their families.
Visitation in St. Louis will be Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 10 a.m. to noon at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa Street, followed immediately by celebration of life at Pietro’s Restaurant, 3801 Watson Road. An earlier memorial service in Lincoln, Nebraska, will be held Saturday Feb. 25.
Survivors besides spouse Judy Koepke include sister Carla George of Kansas City; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by sister, Beverly Killpack. Private interment of ashes at the family cemetery in St. Louis, Rev. Mark Roock presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations preferred to National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, St. Louis MO 63122; or to Nebraska Operation Lifesaver, c/o Director Deb Ashworth, 52 Kuester Lake, Grand Island NE 68801. Arrangements by Hoffmeister Colonial.