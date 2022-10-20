Harrison, Jeffrey Neil. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Nancy A. Harrison (nee: Havermann); dear father of Matthew (Tricia) Harrison and Emily Harrison; dear grandfather of Avery, Eloise and Annie Lou Harrison; dear son of the late Mary and Charles Harrison; dear brother of Carol Jones and the late Edward (surviving Sharon) Harrison; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road, on Friday, Oct. 21, 4 to 8 p.m. A memorial mass will be celebrated at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Heart Association or to Missouri Botanical Garden appreciated.