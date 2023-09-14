Wright, Jeffrey Lynn “Jeff,” of Pacific, Missouri, passed from this life Monday, Sept. 4, at Mercy Hospital, in Washington, Missouri, with his beloved older brother, Brian, by his side. He had been combating esophageal cancer. Jeff was 65 years old.
Jeffrey Wright was born June 16, 1958, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Bernie G. Wright and Ruth M. (Copeland) Wright. He spent a portion of his childhood in the Brazito area of central Missouri where he attended Immanuel Lutheran School at Honey Creek. The remainder of his early years was spent in the St. Louis area while attending Kirkwood, Missouri, public schools. He then lived at his home in Pacific for more than 30 years until his recent death.
Jeff had extraordinary mechanical and technical skills and was a valued employee of Roto Metrics in the tool and die industry for almost 30 years, retiring in 2020.
Jeff was intelligent, kind, always well-informed, and a good conversationalist. First and foremost, he was a “car guy,” owning several, and admiring many, including his ’70s era Corvette. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Jeff was a hard worker who died on Labor Day. His relatives and friends undoubtedly will honor his memory each coming year when they celebrate the holiday.
Jeff is survived by his father, Bernie G. Wright (Donna) of Kirkwood; a brother, Brian L. Wright (Jodie) of Kirkwood; nieces, Lydia B. Wright of Kirkwood, Emily M. Wright (Jack Schoelz) of St. Louis, and Anna M. Wright of Washington, D.C.; nephew, Samuel L. Wright of Kirkwood; sister-in-law Debbie M. Wright of Columbia, Missouri; and numerous other relatives in Missouri and other states. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth M. (Copeland) Wright; and brother, Steven L. Wright.
Honoring his wishes, Jeff’s remains were cremated and there will be no formal services. May he rest in peace.
Contributions in Jeff’s name may be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden or the American Cancer Society.