Wilkinson, Jeffrey Gale, age 63, a native of Webster Groves, died unexpectedly this year on Jan. 31, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, of a severe medical problem. He relocated there in January of 2022 after retiring from his profession in security services at Marvin Engineering in Inglewood, California, and with International Satellite Launch Services.
Jeffrey became the third child of Gale Raymond Wilkinson and Evalee Hall Wilkinson on Dec. 6, 1959. He attended Schall Elementary and Steger Middle schools in Webster Groves and he graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1977.
Jeffrey was adventurous and free-spirited and he loved traveling around the world. He is greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his sister, Mary Frances Wilkinson (Donald) Clay of Gilbert, Arizona. Jeffrey’s parents and his brother, Dwight, preceded him in death. Plans for a memorial service in Webster Groves will be announced later.