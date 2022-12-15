Ifland, Jeffery Grant, passed away Dec. 9, 2022, at age 61.
Jeff was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and dear friend to many. He is survived by his son, Jesse Ifland; parents, Jack and Joan Ifland; brother, James Ifland; and nieces, Jordan and Jennifer Ifland. His smile, humor and big heart filled the lives of those he knew.
Jeff graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1979 and attended Missouri State University. He made a career in the record industry with RCA Records, Geffen Records, PolyPrivate sgram and Warner Brothers. He worked with artists including Elton John, Peter Gabriel, Guns ‘N’ Roses, Aerosmith and Whitesnake, winning numerous awards for his promotional work. He had many friends in the St. Louis music and radio scene, including the band he managed, Divine Sorrow.
Music was more than a career for Jeff; it was a lifelong passion that helped him foster relationships and impact people. Wherever Jeff went in life, he either found an old friend or left having made a new one.
Jeffery will be cremated at Newcomer Funeral Home, 2211 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017. Private services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice.