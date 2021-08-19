Davis, Jeanette, longtime resident of Rock Hill, passed away Monday morning, Aug. 16, 2021, peacefully, at home with family. She was 86 years old.
Jeanette was the mother of twins, the late Rosetta Davis Orebiyi and Loretta Davis; the grandmother of Clifton Davis and Brittany Orebiyi; and great grandmother of Ariel Bond-Davis and Aaisa Rose Bond-Davis. Services will be held this Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Old Community Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation is at 9 a.m. with funeral services at 10 a.m.