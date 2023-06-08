Neunreiter, Jean R., 80, passed suddenly Monday, May 30, 2023.
She was the beloved mother of Julia (T.J.) Byrd and Susan Neunreiter, and the dear Sugar of grandchildren Amelia and Jack Byrd.
Jean loved fiercely, had a soft spot for rescue dogs, and enjoyed wine on the deck in fancy glasses. Her irreverent sense of humor, warm smile and devotion to friends and family will be missed immeasurably. Our hearts are shattered, but we’re comforted knowing she’s reunited with her husband and pack of canine companions.
Celebration of Life to be held at a later date with a private interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd., Ste. 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057; or Stray Rescue of St. Louis, 2320 Pine Ave Saint Louis, MO 63103. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.