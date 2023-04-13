Lange, Jean Marien, 87, of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed peacefully on March 15, 2023, at the age of 87, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, William, in 2014. She was the loving mother of Elizabeth Maksymczak (David, deceased 2015), Nancy Evens (Ron) and Karen Cunningham (Bill); proud grandmother of Chris Maksymczak (Andrea), Erin Bilderback (John), Kara (Tom) Compton, Nick Evens, and Will and Cameron Cunningham; great-grandmother of Austin Bilderback and Connor and Katie Compton; dear sister of Melvin Marien (Beverly; and devoted aunt and friend.
Jean was a St. Louis native and graduated from Brentwood High School in 1953. Her father didn’t believe in women attending university, but through her own determination and persistence, Jean attended and graduated from Washington University in 1957 with a bachelor of arts degree, concentrating her coursework in early childhood education. It was there that she met her husband, Bill. They married in 1958 and soon started a family. Jean and Bill raised three daughters to be strong and independent, selflessly giving them opportunities to pursue their dreams and cheering them on from the sidelines. Apart from one year in Kansas City and seven in Elkhart, Indiana, they made their home in St. Louis, Missouri, living in Warson Woods, Des Peres and Kirkwood.
Jean had a passion for educating young children. During her 40-year career, she enjoyed teaching preschool, working as a Parent Educator for the Parents as Teachers program in the Kirkwood School District and working at the Judevine Center for Autism. It was clear that she loved teaching, and it was common for former students or parents to approach her years later to say hello and let her know she was remembered and appreciated. Jean also loved music and made it a priority for herself and her family. She loved playing the piano, sang in church choirs for over 40 years, and encouraged and passionately supported the musical and artistic pursuits of her daughters and grandchildren.
Jean was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was fun and witty, kind and caring, strong and capable with an infectious laugh and a tenacious spirit. She will live on in the hearts and minds of her entire family. Jean’s life will be celebrated in a private family gathering. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to the Saint Louis Zoo or Parents as Teachers.