Kenaston, Jean, was fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. She was the beloved mother of Kathleen M. (Robert) Pinnell, Charles K. (Christine) Moore, Susan E. Moore, Thomas M. (Terri) Moore, John K. (Karen) Moore and Steven D. Moore; loving grandmother of Joan Pinnell, Michael Pinnell, Anne Pinnell, Katie (Jacob) Mueller, Kevin Moore, Julia Moore, Eric Moore, Megan (Eli) Saline, Tommy Moore, Rebecca Moore, Stephen Moore, Matthew Moore, Caroline Moore, Nicholas Moore and David Moore; dear sister of John Kenaston and the late Mary Lou Smith; and former wife of Charles Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Betty Kenaston.
Jean was a dedicated and loving mother. She studied medical technology at Stephens College, then earned her master’s degree in social work from the University of Minnesota. May God bless her soul and may she find peace and happiness in the hereafter.
Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, 10 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119, with visitation one hour prior to service at church. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.