Theiss, Jean E., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Born Aug. 7, 1929, to the late Henry and Annabelle Knost Schmitt; beloved wife of the late Clifford Theiss; dear mother of Nina (the late Dumont) Dempsey, Julie (the late Paul) Vandermus and Clifford “Rusty” (Donna) Theiss, Jr.; loving grandmother of Katie, Patrick, Samantha, Brian, Melissa, Mary, Jean and Ryan; great-grandmother of 7; sister of Lois (the late Elmer) Berg, Wayne (Barb) Schmitt and Lyle (Genal) Schmitt; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood. Interment was at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice at www.boppchapel.com.