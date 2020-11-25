Murphy, Jean E. (nee Bowen), age 99 of Kirkwood, Missouri, and resident of Meramec Bluffs, died peacefully on Nov. 19, 2020, at the de Greeff Hospice House.
Jean was born May 17, 1921, in Plano, Illinois, the daughter of Melvin C. and Theresa Bowen. She was the loving wife of the late Norman “Murph” Murphy for 41 years. She was the loving mother of Leonard (Marion) Gray and the late Audrey (Noenning) and loving stepmother of Marian (John) Solari, Joan (Mark) Van Matre and Janet (Dennis) Dolan. Jean was the cherished grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of 11.
Jean was an avid golfer and bowler. She also loved to read and do crossword puzzles.
Her family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Meramec Bluffs Memory Care, Dr. Patwarden, the staff of Mercy South Field Hospice, and the staff of Mercy South de Greeff Hospice House for their attentive and loving care. Interment is private.