Jean Child Haldiman

Haldiman, Jean Child, was born on June 18, 1928, and passed away on May 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. Haldiman; mother of the late Robert C. Haldiman (Irene Marhaug), Jane Haldiman, and Susan Haldiman (Tara Hoffmann); and grandmother of Jean, T.O., and Iselin Haldiman. Jean had a life-long love of art, art history, and archaeology. She studied art history at Washington University and created art in many media including watercolor and collage. She also enjoyed gardening, flower arranging and bird watching. She taught art history and archaeology in St. Louis area schools with the Springboard to Learning Foundation. She moved to Chicago, Illinois, in early 2020.
A visitation will be held on July 10, 2020, at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood. Please check boppchapel.com for details. A memorial tribute is available online at www.never-gone.com/Memorials/Jean_Haldiman. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Missouri Botanical Garden, Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site or a charity of your choice.