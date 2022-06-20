Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Ave., will open its doors for the free Summer Spotlight Series through July 30, featuring eight beloved St. Louis artists and bands. Tickets are required. Visit jazzstl.org/summer for more information.
• Friday, June 24, 7:30 p.m. — Kara Baldus-Mehrmann Quartet
• Saturday, June 25, 7:30 p.m. — David Gomez: Otra noche en Panama
• Friday, July 8, 7:30 p.m. — Emily Wallace with the Adam Maness Trio
• Friday, July 15, & Saturday, July 16, 7:30 p.m. — Brothers Lazaroff: Laz Jazz
• Friday, July 22, 7:30 p.m. — Scooter Brown
• Friday, July 29, & Saturday, July 30, 7:30 p.m. — Demarius Hicks
Tuesdays In The Park
Tuesdays through Aug. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m., enjoy live music and a rotating variety of booths from local farmers, artisans, food vendors and a cash bar in Strauss Park at Grand and Washington.
Wednesday Night Jazz Jam
Wednesdays through Aug. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m., enjoy a free and family-friendly evening of live music in The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square. Food and drink purchases available. Seating is first come, first served.