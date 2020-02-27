Buehrer, Jay Matthew, 62, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Maplewood, Missouri.
Jay was born on July 7, 1957, to parents Merton and Sarah Buehrer (neé Showers) in Florissant, Missouri. He graduated from Pattonville High School in 1975.
On Oct. 10, 1981, he married Mary Ellen (Mel) Digby in Kirkwood, Missouri. They were married for 30 years.
Jay was a carpenter, craftsman, artist, devoted father, generous friend, and an active member of the St Louis Local 602 Carpenters’ Union, and of St. Gerard Magella Catholic Church. Jay was a long time resident of Kirkwood.
He is survived by his two children, Rachael Buehrer and Nathan Buehrer (Kaja Grabowska), his ex-wife, Mel Digby, brother John Buehrer, and sister Jan Buehrer-Latty.
Jay spent his life helping others. He is deeply loved and will be sorely missed.
Memorial services are being planned for this summer.