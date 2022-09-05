“Java Jive” has been performed by The Ink Spots, The Platters, Manhattan Transfer and the glorious Puppini Sisters. Kirkwood’s Nancy Luetzow in 2005 decided to add a new music group to the notable java-loving mix.
Luetzow founded a vocal octet of men and women who have followed in the footsteps of The Ink Spots of American vocal jazz fame. They call themselves Java Jived, and the group specializes in performing a capella jazz and pop classics.
Many of the group’s pieces are accompanied by piano, electric bass guitar and a percussion instrument known as the cahone. The ensemble’s extensive playlist includes “Route 66,” “Blue Moon,” “Star Wars,” “Look of Love” and, of course, “Java Jive.”
“Back when we started in 2005, it was mostly just an excuse to meet regularly with some talented musical friends over bottles of wine,” said Luetzow, who is a soprano. “We got together under the pretense of working up some vocal jazz and pop classics for St. Louis audiences.”
Now the pretense is over. Java Jived is the real deal. The group performed recently at Webster Groves Garden Café, and Luetzow said the group’s fall calendar is filling up fast.
A classically-trained choral singer and soloist, Luetzow is a past member of the St. Louis Chamber Chorus, St. Louis Bach Society and American Kantorei. She made her singing debut in first grade as a lead in the school musical at St. George Catholic School in Affton.
Most of the Java Jived members have connections to local symphonies, choruses and church choirs. Mark Cereghino of Webster Groves is president of the St. Louis Ballroom Dancers and a member of St. Louis Symphony Chorus.
Cereghino, a tenor, plays piano and coordinates the sound system when a venue is acoustically challenged. He’s also been instrumental in getting gigs for the group, because he’s a “good guy” — or so say his vanity plates.
Gig At Garden Café
Despite threatening storms, there were no dampened spirits during the group’s outdoor performance at the Webster Groves Garden Café on Aug. 20. About 50 people showed up as a few raindrops fell and most were still there when a beautiful sunset crowned the musical evening.
“We were grateful for all the people who stayed,” said Cereghino. “We’ve gotten used to doing a lot of outdoor stuff during the pandemic, but that can present challenges. We’ve adapted.”
It’s a bit of a challenge to adapt to wiring audio systems in questionable outdoor weather. It’s more of a challenge to sing a few of the group’s melancholy songs in the harsh light of the recent pandemic.
“We’re an older group and we’ve all lost too many close people,” said Cereghino. “I think the song that really strikes a chord for all of us is when we do the World War II song, ‘I’ll Be Seeing You.’ That one hits home.”
Luetzow agrees. She also said singing with her “gifted buddies” can provide relief and a distraction from everything else, including pandemic woes, concerns about the health of aging family and friends, and the demands of local politics that come with her Kirkwood City Council seat.
“Singing and rehearsing demands one’s full attention, so there’s no room for worrying about anything else,” said Luetzow. “Plus the cerebral and auditory stimulation of singing is so satisfying.
“It may not be obvious, but singing is actually a physically demanding pursuit requiring a strict mental focus, particularly for rhythmically and vocally complicated works,” she added. “One bit of mind wandering and you can find yourself lost in space.”
Luetzow admits to “falling big” for The Beatles after seeing the band on the Ed Sullivan Show in the 1960s. Naturally, Java Jived’s “book” includes lots of Beatles songs such as “When I’m 64.”
“We’re also performing ‘In My Life’ from The Beatles,” said Luetzow. “My husband, Mark, and I recently worked up a jazzy version of ‘In My Life’ for the memorial of a very dear friend, so it’s extremely sentimental for us.”
Jived Talent Lineup
In addition to Luetzow and Cereghino, Java Jived benefits musically from over a half-dozen other talented members:
• Betsy Roig, soprano, is a retired elementary school music teacher. She is an active member with Old Orchard Presbyterian Church in Webster Groves and was a longtime member of the St. Louis Chamber Chorus.
• Roberta Hmiel, alto, has a three-octave range that allows her to also sing soprano and tenor if needed. She is a member of the St. Louis Chamber Chorus and Ladue’s St. Peter’s Episcopal Church choir.
• Phyllis Pasley, alto, is a former music educator in the Pattonville School District, and is now the executive director of Missouri Alliance for Arts Education. She is a past member of St. Louis Chamber Chorus.
• Mark Scharff, tenor, is Java Jived’s main conductor and rehearsal director. When he’s not working at the Gaylord Music Library at Washington University, he plays tuba and sings with the St. Louis Symphony Chorus and the Gateway Men’s Chorus.
• Paul Hahn, baritone, is a past member of St. Louis Symphony Chorus. Like Scharff, he works at the Gaylord Music Library, and along with his wife, Rosemary, is a major cat lover.
• Paul Buschmeyer, bass, is a longtime member of Java Jived. When he’s not making music, he’s chief engineer at Integrated Systems Engineering.
• Mark Luetzow, piano and rehearsal accompanist, has been tickling the ivories since the age of six growing up in Milwaukee. He was “appointed” by his wife, Nancy, to play for Java Jived. Daily practice is part of his music therapy regimen.
Java Jived will perform a free concert on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Freeman Park in the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood. Time, TBD. For more information on future performances, visit tinyurl.com/bdhcb96r.