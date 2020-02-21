Jason C. Adams has been hired as the Webster Groves School District’s assistant superintendent for learning, effective July 1.
Adams is currently the principal at Maplewood Richmond Heights Elementary School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and master’s and doctoral degrees in educational leadership and administration, all from Maryville University.
Adams has served as principal in the Maplewood Richmond Heights District since 2012. Before that, he was an assistant principal in the Parkway School District and a teacher in the Kirkwood District. He is a certified Seeking Educational Equity and Diversity facilitator, a graduate of the Leadership Academy for Character Education and a former chair and board director for the local Educators for Social Justice. He also served as chairperson for the 2019 National Learning Forward Annual Conference in St. Louis.
Adams will succeed Dr. Kristin Denbow, who is retiring.