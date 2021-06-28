Webster University junior Jasmine Willis was recently awarded the 2021 Webster-Kirkwood Times newspaper and Webster University Journalism Foundation Scholarship from the St. Louis Press Club.
The $1,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a well-deserving journalism or photojournalism student at Webster University.
Student essays are evaluated by a judging committee and the scholarship application process is coordinated by the St. Louis Press Club. Winners were honored at a Press Club luncheon. The scholarship is funded by donations from the Webster-Kirkwood Times and Webster University.
Willis’ photographs were recently featured in the Webster University Annual Juried Photography Exhibition. Her long-term goal is to work for a major multimedia or digital/print company as a full-time photographer.
“The scholarship will help me to excel in many ways as I strive for a career in photography,” said Willis, who will graduate in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in photography and a minor in business. She added that the scholarship will also allow her to purchase better camera equipment.
Willis is a member of the Photography Club, Rhyme and Reasons Club, Dance Club, Student Government Association and the Film Society at Webster University. She also serves as the secretary for the university’s African American Alumni Chapter. This summer, she will complete an internship at the Kenosha News in Wisconsin.