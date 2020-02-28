Hannah Jansen, a Webster Groves 152-pound junior wrestler, wasn’t going to be denied.
After losing the district girls wrestling semifinal to Lafayette’s Emma Cole, Jansen vowed she was determined and motivated to get even and make school history by winning the school’s first Missouri individual girls state championship.
Perhaps the finish wasn’t what Jansen had in mind. In the championship against Cole on Feb. 22 at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Jansen was up 4-1 when Cole reaggravated an injury to her left arm. Cole had to default early in the second period because of the injury.
“I never wanted to win like this, but a win is a win,” Jansen said. “If she had continued, I still felt confident I would win the match.”
Jansen finished her record-setting season with a 29-2 mark, which includes 4-0 at the state meet. The first three victories at state resulted in pins. She recorded 27 pins this season. Her only other loss came to Kirkwood’s Emma Schreiber in a dual match at 166. Jansen was leading 7-1 when Schreiber pinned her inside the final 30 seconds of the match. Schreiber (34-6) finished third at state at 166.
“It was a very exciting day,” Webster Groves Coach James LeMay said. “The number one thing is that she worked really, really hard because she wanted to be a state champion.”
Webster Groves’ Alex Turley took fourth place in boys class 3. Kirkwood’s Noah Bourke took fifth place in boys
class 4.
Jansen said her season-long goal was to finish in the top two at districts and top three at state. She finished third at districts, which only fueled her desire to win state.
To prepare for the rematch with Cole, LeMay said they studied film and developed an aggressive strategy.
“One of the things she has is she hates to lose,” said LeMay.
Jansen didn’t start wrestling until last season as a sophomore when the state started the girls state championships. She said her Latin teacher, Jeff Smith, a former wrestling coach, encouraged her to wrestle because he thought she had the talent and skills to succeed in that sport.
Though she didn’t earn a medal last season, also at 152, Jansen said she is improving.
“I’m better at getting takedowns,” Jansen said. “I feel comfortable on my feet.”
Jansen, a three-sport athlete, is a standout catcher on the softball team and throws the javelin in track and field. As a .409 softball hitter with a team-high 31 runs batted in, she helped the Statesmen (21-9) advance to the Class 4 state quarterfinals for the first time in school history. In track last season, she was a state qualifier in the javelin.
Jansen has verbally committed to play softball at Florida International in Miami in 2021. This summer, she will play select softball for Top Gun, based out of Kansas City, where players come from all over the Midwest.
“Softball is her first love,” LeMay said.
Jansen said winning wrestling is “a different kind of success.”
“It’s a different kind of good feeling,” she said. “It’s my fault if I lose. It’s a great feeling if I win.”