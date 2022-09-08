Baumgartner, Janice K. (Jan) (nee Whitson), passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in St. Louis, Missouri, at the age of 67.
She was the beloved wife of Gary W. Baumgartner for 45 years; loving mother of Aimee Moore, Erin (Jason) Lohbeck, and Evan Baumgartner; cherished “Mimi” of Teagan, Josie, and Izzy; dear sister of Todd (Katie) Whitson and Elizabeth (Rory) Flynn; dear aunt and friend to many.
Jan was born on July 14, 1955, in St. Louis, to David and Mary Whitson. She grew up in Kirkwood and attended Henry Hough Elementary, Nipher Junior High and Kirkwood High School.
Jan was an artistic and creative soul who enjoyed spending time drawing, painting, crafting, and sculpting ceramics. She volunteered her time working with the Kirkwood Alumni Office and the KHS Class of 1973 to help organize each of the reunions. She was extremely passionate and strong-willed, and devoted countless hours reading, analyzing and educating herself in the arts of both genealogy and political science.
She loved to spend time with friends and family, and joyfully doted on her treasured granddaughters.
A Memorial Visitation was held at Bopp Chapel on Sept. 6.