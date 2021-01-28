Wintermantel, Janet Martha, age 94, died on Jan. 22, 2021, due to congestive heart failure, at the Mary Culver Nursing Home for Visually Impaired Women in Kirkwood, Missouri. She was born on Jan. 1, 1927, in St. Louis, Missouri, daughter of Clinton C. Aydelott and Jenny Pratt Aydelott.
Janet graduated from Cleveland High School in St. Louis in 1945, and was married to the late Walter Wintermantel, Jr., on Sept. 14, 1945. After their marriage, they resided in St. Louis. They celebrated marriage for 64 years until Walter’s death on May 12, 2010.
Janet was a member of Kirkwood United Methodist Church for 27 years, where she was active in church affairs. Janet was an accomplished pianist and singer, having studied the piano and accordion in her youth, and later went on to become one of the top professional entertainers in the St. Louis area in the two decades of the 1960s and 1970s. She was also active in the Girl Scouts in earlier times with her daughters, served on the school PTA, was a room mother, Mothers Club president, Sunday school teacher and March of Dimes volunteer. Despite her visual impairment, she was an accomplished homemaker with considerable skills in cooking and baking. Her children would always maintain that “she was all about us.”
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Bess Dutson and Mary Lou Eno; and a daughter, Linda Jane Manuel. Surviving is a sister, Patricia Sharp; a son, Dan Charles Wintermantel, Sr. and his wife Ann Kristin Hjemboe of St. Louis; and daughter, Donna Jean Lauck and her husband Lloyd Donald Lauck of Wright City, Missouri. Janet is survived by nine grandchildren. Additionally, Janet is survived by nine great -grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Bopp Chapel, on Thursday, Jan. 28, from 4-7 p.m. A service of remembrance will be held on Friday, Jan. 29, beginning at noon at Bopp Chapel. Contributions in remembrance can be made to the Kirkwood United Methodist Church or the Mary Culver Nursing Home For Visually Impaired Women in Kirkwood. For further details, please visit boppchapel.com.