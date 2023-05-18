Hilderbrand, Janet Marie, 77, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 9, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.
In 2020, Janet retired and spent her time gardening, enjoying the outdoors, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was the mother of Charles (Amy Sue) Hilderbrand, James (Catherine) Hilderbrand, Scott (Paula) Hilderbrand, Amy (Anthony) Messner, and Linda Hilderbrand; grandmother to Alexandra, Brandon, Clayton, Alyssa, Lindsey, Austin, Kyle, and Brayden; and sister to Jack (Pam) Ramsey, James Ramsey, and the late Doris Naylor.
Janet was a beautiful person. Her smile was so stunning, it would light up the whole room. She cared so deeply for those around her. She was funny, kind, and compassionate. She made an impact on many lives. She will forever be missed. Until we meet again.
Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Vitas Healthcare, the hospice organization that provided exceptional care to Janet. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.