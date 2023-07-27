Hart, Janet Lou Cyrier, of Webster Groves, Missouri, beloved wife, mother, aunt, niece, cousin and momo, died July 22, 2023. She was born Aug. 18, 1939, in Manteno, Illinois. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Cyrier and Hilda Holmes; step-mother, Viola Cyrier; sister, Stephanie Cyrier Marshall; aunt, Patricia Scott; and son-in-law, Joel J. Hummel.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert T. Hart; children Stephanie Hummel, Kristine (Paul) L’Ecuyer, Kathleen Hart, Jennifer Hart, Robert E. (Stephanie) Hart, and Patricia (Calvin Bennet) Hart; grandchildren Joel (Spencer), Evan, Andrew (Jordan) and Richard (Briana) Hummel, Daniel and Madeline (David) Hannibal, Michael L’Ecuyer, Ryan and Chad Horstman, and Riley and Raegan Hart; and great-grandchildren Grant, Willow, Julia, Gentry and Tulsi Hummel, and Ellie Rose Hannibal.
Janet moved to Webster Groves to study teaching at Webster College and graduated in 1961. While in college, she met Bob, a St. Louis native. They lived in Webster Groves, where she was dedicated to Holy Redeemer parish as a math teacher, principal and volunteer. She was active in the St. Vincent dePaul Society, and the Webster University alumni association, where she served as alumni president.
She loved her teacher friends, happy hour, hosting large family gatherings, dad’s Irish jokes, her dogs, and making lists. She was a voracious reader and the #1 patron of the Webster Groves Public Library. Her love of service to her community, family, friends and sense of humor have left an indelible mark on all who knew her. She will be sorely missed and forever remembered.
Memorials preferred to Holy Redeemer School tuition assistance fund or St. Vincent De Paul Society. Visitation Friday, July 28, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Church. Funeral to follow immediately at 11 a.m. Luncheon to follow. See www.boppchapel.com for more information.