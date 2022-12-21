Penniman, Janet Hannan, 87, of Pensacola Beach, Florida, passed peacefully after a short illness on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
A longtime resident of Glendale, Janet is survived by her husband, Allen D. Penniman Jr.; daughter, Cindy Andrews; son, Brad Penniman; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janet treasured her many friends in the Kirkwood area.
Services were held in Gulf Breeze, Florida, on Oct. 29, 2022. Donations in honor of Janet can be made to: Friends of Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter, 4415 Pine Forest Road, Milton, FL, 32583.