Harvey, Janet Dowd, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Oct. 17, 2020.
She was very proud of her Kirkwood roots and the Kirkwood High School class of 1955.
She is now in Heaven with her late husband, Sam Harvey. They enjoyed being owners of The Village Bar in Des Peres for many years.
She is predeceased by her grandson, Alex Poike and is survived by her children: Tom Brennecke of Ballwin; Christy (Dan) Prasuhn of Kirkwood; Jeff (Ginger) Brennecke of Ballwin; and her grandchildren Nick (Ahlam) Schaerer of Kirkwood; TJ, Michael, Bobby, Ava, Hannah Brennecke and two great granddaughters, Deena and Leena Schaerer.
Please see the Bopp Chapel website for more information.