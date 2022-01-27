Taubel, Janeann Elizabeth, born on July 27, 1973, took her final breath at the age of 48 on Jan. 20, 2022. She was at her home in Kirkwood, Missouri, surrounded by her family after a heroic battle with colon cancer.
She was the beloved wife and soulmate of Julie Bokermann; dear mother of Thomas, Alexandria and Addison Davidson-Taubel; step-mother to Avery and Cooper Bokermann; dear daughter of George and Bonnie Taubel; sister to Kemper Taubel (Heather); and aunt to Cole, Jack and Max.
Janeann was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend to all she met, making others better people just by knowing her. She was a five-time Ironman triathlon finisher, numerous marathon finisher and overall great athlete, including a collegiate and master rower. She will be missed tremendously but our memories will last forever.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date in St. Louis and Tulsa. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the following in Janeann’s name: Annie’s Hope; Tulsa Rowing Club; and Fxck Cancer endurance team.