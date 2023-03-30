Yount, Jane H. (nee Harris), age 102, of Kirkwood, Missouri, formerly of Sedalia, died on March 26, 2023, at Missouri Baptist Hospital. She was a 60-year resident of Kirkwood.
She was born Feb. 17, 1921, in Wichita Falls, Texas, the daughter of Henry R. and Anna Jackson Harris. On Aug. 31, 1946, in Kansas City, she was married to Thomas Lueking Yount, who died Nov. 13, 1986. They were married over 50 happy years. Tom was a branch manager in electronic engineering with McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Corp. for 34 years.
Jane was raised and educated in Sedalia. She attended Broadway School and was a 1938 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. She received an associate of arts degree from Lindenwood College in St. Charles, Missouri, in 1940. In 1942, she received a bachelor of science degree in education from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
She was a member the Delta Gamma social sorority, and she was a member of the Sigma Pi Alpha Honorary Educational fraternity. She taught school in Winnetka, Illinois, and also in the Sedalia Public Schools. She was an air traffic controller for the Civil Aeronautics Administration in Kansas City, Missouri, and Wichita, Kansas.
She was raised and baptized in the First Church of Sedalia. While living in St. Louis, she was a 45-year member of the Webster Groves Christian Church, where she was a deacon and active in the Christian Women’s Fellowship. She was a 50-year member of the Osage Chapter of the D.A.R., and also of the Kirkwood Historical Society.
She was a homemaker, a Girl Scout Leader, and a Boy Scout Den Mother. Jane was a member of several Central Missouri pioneer families who came from Kentucky, and helped settle Howard and Boone Counties in Missouri. She was very interested in their history and the history of Sedalia, where her grandfather and grandmother Harris brought their family to live in 1895.
Jane was predeceased by her parents and her brother, H.W. Harris. She was also predeceased by her first husband, Captain LeRoy Alfred Listug, Jr., who died in service Oct. 29, 1943. He was a pilot in the Army Air Force.
She is survived by a son, Alan Harris Yount, and his wife, Jerra, of Columbia, Missouri; a daughter, Alice Anne Yount, of Des Peres, Missouri; a granddaughter, Anna Margaret Yount, of Kirkwood; and a grandson, Arlan Thomas Yount, of Columbia.
She was proud of her children and grandchildren and loved spending time with them.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, April 1, 1:30 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. Visitation will be Saturday, 1 p.m. until time of service at Bopp. Interment will be Monday, April 3, 12:30 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery in Sedalia, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Webster Groves Christian Church or Humane Society of Missouri.