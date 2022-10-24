“I truly believe that only when head and heart work in harmony can we attain our true human potential.”
Those were among the words of Dr. Jane Goodall earlier this month when she spoke to an overflow crowd at Washington University. The 88-year-old renowned conservationist has spent her career observing the social interactions of chimpanzees and has learned much about the natural world, and our place in it. Her work is world famous, her message universal and her presence simply captivating. And while she speaks softly, her voice resonates with hope.
Goodall was in town to open the St. Louis Science Center’s “Becoming Jane” exhibit, but before doing so she stopped by WashU to meet students, alumni and faculty. Among the contingent to greet her, and then facilitate a Q&A, was Webster Groves resident Dr. Crickette Sanz.
Sanz, a professor of anthropology at WashU, along with her husband David Morgan, who has an appointment as a research fellow at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo, have studied gorillas and chimpanzees for more than two decades as co-directors of the Goualougo Triangle Ape Project in the Republic of Congo. It was there, 19 years ago, that Sanz first met Goodall, who happily hiked 12 miles through the African wilderness to see the project firsthand.
“She is a phenomenal role model,” Sanz said of Goodall. “She really is everything one might hope she would be.”
Welcoming her friend and mentor to St. Louis was monumental enough, but Sanz, Morgan and their team also saw the publication this month of a 20-year study that reported the first evidence of social relationships between chimpanzees and gorillas. In other words, their life’s work, which is getting national attention.
“In the midst of it all,” said Sanz, mother to Skye, 9, and Myles, 5, “we’re untangling spider web decorations and getting the kids to soccer, and it’s teacher conference week!”
Just another October for the primatologist next door, who wakes up every morning in the wee hours to check messages from a field station on the other side of the world, then makes sure the boys get to school on time. But she knows she can’t do it without the help of her husband, friends and neighbors.
“Every single individual makes an impact every single day.”
That was another part of Goodall’s message, and it’s something Sanz said she sees in action in the neighborhood she and her husband moved to nine years ago.
“One of my neighbors just planted a milkweed garden for a sanctuary, and then spent 30 minutes explaining it to the kids,” Sanz said. “Another made cards and organized a flower train to take to a neighbor who was ill. It’s all so inspiring. And it reminds me to have hope, just like Jane said, seeing every person trying to do their best every day to make a difference. I see that in Webster Groves, I really do. This place feels like family.”