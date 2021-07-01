Werner, Jane Elizabeth (nee Baumstark), age 72, formerly of Kirkwood, Missouri, was baptized into the hope of Christ’s resurrection, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
She was the beloved wife of Wayne L. Werner; dear mother of Tracie (Jon) Martin, Scott (Stacia) Werner, and Chris (Jen) Werner; loving grandmother of Taylor, Jake and Claire Martin, Cody Werner, and Elea, Colton, Evie, and Emma Werner; and dear sister of Joann (Bill) Rima, Mike (Melody) Baumstark, Joyce Linderer, Janet Manley and Jeanie (Dave) McFarland. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Eileen (nee Ploeger) Baumstark, and a brother, Albert “Joey” Baumstark.
Services: visitation was Sunday, June 27, at the Schrader Funeral Home in Eureka, Missouri, 108 N. Central Ave. Interment was at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Monday, June 28. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness or The Backstoppers. Friends may sign the family’s online guestbook at Schrader.com.